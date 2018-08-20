  • Bosnian War survivor identified as victim in Walmart parking lot shooting

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Family members gave Channel 2 Action News photos of the man shot and killed at a Gwinnett County Walmart.

    Fadil Delkic, 49, was killed Sunday in the parking lot of the store on Scenic Highway in Snellville after a dispute with Troy Hunter, police said.

    Hunter was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

    "Everyone just started running. People were missing their family members, some kids were crying cause they didn't know where their dad was at," a witness said.

    Family members said Delkic was a Bosnian refugee who survived prison during the Bosnian War in the 1990s.

