One person shot at Snellville Walmart, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Snellville Police are investigating at shooting at a Walmart on Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned one person was shot after a single shot was fired.
The shooter has been detained.
We're learning more from investigators, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}