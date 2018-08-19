  • One person shot at Snellville Walmart, police say

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Snellville Police are investigating at shooting at a Walmart on Scenic Highway in Gwinnett County.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned one person was shot after a single shot was fired.

    The shooter has been detained. 

    We're learning more from investigators, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories