0 Man injured in officer-involved shooting at metro Atlanta gas station

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bartow County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said agents responded to Love's Travel Stop in Emerson along Allatoona Road Thursday evening.

Investigators said no officers were injured in the shooting, but a man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injury.

The gunfire erupted as dozens were either getting gas or getting food.

"They did what they had to do," Jeff Stubbs said.

Stubbs said he doesn't fault the law enforcement officers who shot the man he said is his brother-in-law. He told Channel 2 Action News he's the one who called 911 because of violent threats his relative was making.

"He wanted to hurt his wife," Stubbs said.

Authorities opened fire on the man around 5 p.m., according to GBI.

"Everybody ran through Love's that was inside McDonald's and the employees didn't know what to do. They were freaking out," a witness told Channel 2 Action News.

Witnesses ran for cover after they heard multiple gunshots outside of the crowded truck stop off I-75.

"It's kind of sad it happened in a small town like Emerson, which is known to be a quiet little town," the witness said.

The GBI has not yet identified the suspect who was shot.

Stubbs said that his brother-in-law struggles with alcoholism and made threats toward other family members just an hour and a half before the shooting.

He said the authorities who shot him likely had no choice.

"I think they tried to keep from shooting him, but once he shot, there ain't no stopping them," Stubbs said.

The suspect's condition is still unknown.

The GBI said the incident involved law enforcement from the Emerson Police Department and the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

