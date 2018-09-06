Esteemed paralegal killed in drive-by shooting, police say

DECATUR, Ga. - An esteemed Atlanta paralegal was killed in a drive-by shooting in Decatur Thursday night, police say.
Joanna Steed, 43, was at a house on Shannon Ridge Ct. listening to music with friends when two cars pulled up and opened fire, police say.
Esteemed paralegal shot and killed in drive by shooting. “She was a dedicated professional and friend.” says boss. The search for suspects and a motive live at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/h4qfZuyljY— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) September 6, 2018
Steed was shot in the head and later died at Grady Hospital.
Police say they are unclear on the motive and following numerous leads.
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that Steed worked as a paralegal at a local law firm. Regan spoke with her boss, who said she was a "dedicated professional and friend."
The search for the suspects and a motive for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
