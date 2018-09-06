  • Esteemed paralegal killed in drive-by shooting, police say

    By: Tom Regan

    DECATUR, Ga. - An esteemed Atlanta paralegal was killed in a drive-by shooting in Decatur Thursday night, police say. 

    Joanna Steed, 43, was at a house on Shannon Ridge Ct. listening to music with friends when two cars pulled up and opened fire, police say. 

    Steed was shot in the head and later died at Grady Hospital. 

    Police say they are unclear on the motive and following numerous leads. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned that Steed worked as a paralegal at a local law firm. Regan spoke with her boss, who said she was a "dedicated professional and friend."

