Police say they've responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.
The police department in a Tweet described it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident."
What we know is confirmed now:
- 4 people shot
- 1 person in custody
The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.
An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who've been shot.
According to our ABC affiliate WCPO, at least four people were taken to a local hospital.
WCPO reported that one person is in custody.
Streets around the building at the city's Fountain Square were closed as were sidewalks.
People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.
Federal agents were on the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
