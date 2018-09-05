iPhone 8 recall: What you need to know, how to get your phone fixed

Apple has announced a recall of some iPhone 8 devices because of a logic board manufacturing defect.
Officials with the company said the recall impacts a “very small percentage” of phones that may unexpectedly restart, experience screen freezes or won’t turn on.
The phones were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the U.S. and other international markets.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Plane carrying sick passengers quarantined at JFK
- Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn
- Should all schools in Georgia start after Labor Day? It's a possibility
The recall does not impact iPhone 8 Plus or other iPhone models.
To see if your device is under the recall, click here to go to the support page and enter your serial number.
FILE PHOTO: Some iPhone 8 models (left) have been recalled due to a logic board manufacturing defect. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}