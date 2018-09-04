0 Should all schools in Georgia start after Labor Day? It's a possibility

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - State lawmakers are considering a change that would impact every student in Georgia. The change would move the start of the school year to after Labor Day.

In Forsyth County, school started Aug. 2 this year. In Lumpkin, the semester started at the end of July.

A senate study committee is looking at the state overall.

“I think the school year starts way too soon,” parent Kaaren Tramonte said.

Tramonte and her family live in Paulding County. Her two boys, Carson and Hunter, went back to school on Aug. 1.

That’s not the way it was when she was a kid.

“I remember when I was a kid, I think it was like mid-August and that was cool because it gave us a long summer and more family time for trips and things like that,” Tramonte said.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Senator Steve Gooch in Dahlonega.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our public school started July the 30th I believe this year,” Gooch said.

Gooch is the father of three school-aged boys and is the senator for Lumpkin County.

Channel 2 Action News learned the lieutenant governor just appointed Gooch the chair of a study committee that will look at that statewide school calendar and see if it makes more sense to have schools start after Labor Day, the way it used to be.

“Of course, feedback from the parents is critical. We want to hear from parents, business leaders, school administrators, teachers. Everybody’s opinion is important to us,” Gooch said.

But as of right now, local school districts determine when classes will start.

Tramonte likes the idea of starting school later.

“I feel like the summer goes by so fast and you don’t get a chance to make a plan. People are, you know, literally school shopping in July,” Tramonte said.

But if schools start after Labor Day, that could mean shorter fall and holiday breaks.

Why Gooch believes starting after Labor Day is safer and could save school districts money, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.