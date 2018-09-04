COVINGTON, Ga. - The Covington Police Department said officer Matt Cooper is still listed in serious condition a day after he was shot while attempting to arrest a shoplifter near a Walmart.
The department posted on Facebook that the 34-year-old's condition didn't change overnight but will see a vascular surgeon later Tuesday to prepare for a procedure to remove the bullet. The bullet is lodged at his Carotid artery.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News for continuing coverage on Channel 2 Action News as Officer Cooper receives treatment for his injuries in the hospital.
"His vital signs are strong. Matt Cooper is strong! He is a fighter! Please continue to pray for the Cooper family," the department posted.
[DOWNLOAD the Channel 2 Action News App for breaking updates on this developing story]
Investigators said they were called out to the store along Industrial Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. Monday for a shoplifting call. The GBI says three men were attempting to steal bandanas.
Officers arrested two suspects, both whom are juveniles, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran.
[PHOTOS: Pictures from scene where officer was shot near a Covington Walmart]
Authorities said when Fleming shot Cooper after a brief foot chase. Fleming was later found dead from a gunshot wound in the woods behind the store.
A helicopter flew Cooper to Atlanta Medical Center.
Channel 2 Action News first broke into programming to tell you about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Monday as soon as we confirmed the details of the shooting.
[PHOTOS: Pictures of shooting victim Officer Matt Copper]
The department also said anyone would like to donate to the family, you can do so through the Covington Police Who Care (501C3).
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}