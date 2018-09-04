  • Officer shot in line of duty to undergo surgery, bullet lodged in Carotid artery

    Updated:

    COVINGTON, Ga. - The Covington Police Department said officer Matt Cooper is still listed in serious condition a day after he was shot while attempting to arrest a shoplifter near a Walmart. 

    The department posted on Facebook that the 34-year-old's condition didn't change overnight but will see a vascular surgeon later Tuesday to prepare for a procedure to remove the bullet. The bullet is lodged at his Carotid artery.

    "His vital signs are strong. Matt Cooper is strong! He is a fighter! Please continue to pray for the Cooper family," the department posted.

    Investigators said they were called out to the store along Industrial Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. Monday for a shoplifting call. The GBI says three men were attempting to steal bandanas.

    Officers arrested two suspects, both whom are juveniles, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran.

    Authorities said when Fleming shot Cooper after a brief foot chase. Fleming was later found dead from a gunshot wound in the woods behind the store.

    A helicopter flew Cooper to Atlanta Medical Center.

    The department also said anyone would like to donate to the family, you can do so through the Covington Police Who Care (501C3).

