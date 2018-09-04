0 Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection with shoplifting that led to officer-involved shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Covington police tell Channel 2 Action News that two people detained in connection with shoplifting that happened before the shooting of an officer near Walmart are juveniles.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas from the store Monday, when officers responded to the scene.

Officers arrested two people and described as young men, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran.

Washington learned the two juveniles are 11 and 15 years old.

A Covington police sergeant and Officer Matt Cooper chased Fleming across the street and behind another shopping center.

As the sergeant turned the corner, he said he saw Fleming shoot Cooper and then take off into the woods behind the store. Authorities said shots were fired, and Cooper was shot in the head.

As of Tuesday morning, Cooper is still in serious condition.

Fleming then shot and killed himself, authorities said.

Channel 2's Audrey Washington learned Tuesday that the other two people arrested are juveniles.

