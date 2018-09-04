0 Who is Matt Cooper? Officer shot in head responding to shoplifting incident

COVINGTON, Ga. - Covington police officer Matt Cooper is on the minds of many after authorities said a shoplifter at a Walmart shot him in the head.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas when officers responded to the scene.

Officers arrested two suspects, described as young men, but a third, identified as Aaron Fleming, 21, ran. Cooper chased Fleming across the street and behind another shopping center.

[READ MORE: Officer 'fighting for his life' after being shot by man trying to steal bandanas, GBI says]

Officials said Fleming shot Cooper before Fleming was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. as this story develops.

Those who know and love Cooper describe the six-year veteran as a great officer, friend, son, husband and father.

“It’s always difficult when a police officer is injured, but when you know who they are as a person, it hits you a little deeper,” Cooper’s friend Kevin Carnes told Channel 2 Action News.

Loved ones said they are hurting.

“It’s hard. It’s tough. It hits close to home like that,” Jim Stalvey said.

It hits close to home because police sources said the 34-year-old was born and raised in Covington.

Those close to him said his parents still live in town.

TRENDING STORIES:

His fellow brothers and sisters of the force are also hurting. They rushed to the Atlanta Medical Center where he was airlifted to be by his side.

They were quickly joined by other officers from neighboring police agencies. Channel 2 Action News was there as they all tried to comfort each other with hugs.

“Everybody’s shaken. It’s very difficult,” Stalvey said.

Cooper won “Outstanding Police Officer of the Year” in 2014. He is also an Army veteran who served on the front lines in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

[PHOTOS: Pictures of shooting victim Officer Matt Copper]

Many believe people like him are the clear definition of what Labor Day is about.

“It’s very heavy on all of our hearts. We’re praying just like we’re going to ask everyone out who’s viewing this, please pray for our officer, please pray for his health and that he can pull through OK,” said Capt. Ken Malcom, of the Covington Police Department.

The suspect's family released the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“We would like to send our prayers to Officer Matt Cooper, his wife and their family. We are saddened by what took place earlier today and are wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Stay with Channel 2 Action News for continuing coverage as Officer Cooper recovers from his injuries.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.