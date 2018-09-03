Student brings loaded gun to KSU, tells psychologist he wants to "shoot people," police say

KENNESAW, Ga. - Police stopped a potential threat on the campus of Kennesaw State University. Channel 2 Action News learned a student, identified by KSU police as Kenneth Glover, told a school psychologist that he wanted to shoot people.
Police said they found a gun in Glover's backpack last Wednesday. They said he was sitting outside the university dining hall and appeared to be mentally unstable.
Glover's mother told police the student "is bipolar and not on his medication and needed help." Glover was arrested when officers arrived on campus.
KSU student Tammy Chamiska showed Channel 2's Chris Jose the alert she got from university police.
We uncover what the university left out of its response -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}