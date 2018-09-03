0 Officer shot by alleged shoplifters at Walmart, airlifted to hospital

COVINGTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has a learned a police officer has been shot at a Walmart in Covington.

Covington police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the store along Industrial Boulevard.

Police said they responded to a call for shoplifting at the store.

Witness just sent me these photos. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/SXa5k2CohY — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018

When they arrived, officers said three suspects ran behind the store and started firing at the officer, who was hit in the head.

Update: Covington Police confirm officer involved in shootout outside Walmart was shot in the head. Waiting for update on his condition. One suspect dead. Two others in custody. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8g1OgbsaaO — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 3, 2018

“I saw a lot of paramedics, one in particular was very emotional, down on his knee,” a witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.

Seiden said it appeared investigators were focusing on an SUV in the store's parking lot that a witness said belonged to the suspects.

Investigators have been focused on this suv. Witness told me that he believes it belongs to the suspects. pic.twitter.com/9makdnFPU7 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018

The injured officer was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

OFFICER SHOOTING LATEST: Emotional scene outside Atlanta Medical Center as fellow officers await status of officer who was shot outside Covington Walmart: https://t.co/WNSJfUvZeN pic.twitter.com/3YsXFTa6l5 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 3, 2018

One of the suspects was also shot and died in the parking lot.

The other two suspects are in custody.

