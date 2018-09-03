COVINGTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has a learned a police officer has been shot at a Walmart in Covington.
Covington police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the store along Industrial Boulevard.
Police said they responded to a call for shoplifting at the store.
Witness just sent me these photos. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/SXa5k2CohY— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018
When they arrived, officers said three suspects ran behind the store and started firing at the officer, who was hit in the head.
Update: Covington Police confirm officer involved in shootout outside Walmart was shot in the head. Waiting for update on his condition. One suspect dead. Two others in custody. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8g1OgbsaaO— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 3, 2018
“I saw a lot of paramedics, one in particular was very emotional, down on his knee,” a witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.
Seiden said it appeared investigators were focusing on an SUV in the store's parking lot that a witness said belonged to the suspects.
Investigators have been focused on this suv. Witness told me that he believes it belongs to the suspects. pic.twitter.com/9makdnFPU7— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018
The injured officer was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
OFFICER SHOOTING LATEST: Emotional scene outside Atlanta Medical Center as fellow officers await status of officer who was shot outside Covington Walmart: https://t.co/WNSJfUvZeN pic.twitter.com/3YsXFTa6l5— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 3, 2018
One of the suspects was also shot and died in the parking lot.
The other two suspects are in custody.
Covington police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the store along Industrial Boulevard. We’re in close contact with law enforcement and as soon as we get an update on the officer’s condition, we will let you know.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 3, 2018
BREAKING: Covington Police officer shot after foot chase/shootout with shoplifting suspect outside Walmart on Industrial Blvd. One suspect dead, two others in custody. Officer flown to @AtlMedCtr. Working to learn more on his condition. Live updates at 4 @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/C0qMU5u3Le— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 3, 2018
