    COVINGTON, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has a learned a police officer has been shot at a Walmart in Covington. 

    Covington police confirmed the incident happened around 1 p.m. at the store along Industrial Boulevard. 

    Police said they responded to a call for shoplifting at the store.

    When they arrived, officers said three suspects ran behind the store and started firing at the officer, who was hit in the head. 

    “I saw a lot of paramedics, one in particular was very emotional, down on his knee,” a witness told Channel 2's Michael Seiden

    Seiden said it appeared investigators were focusing on an SUV in the store's parking lot that a witness said belonged to the suspects. 

    The injured officer was flown to Atlanta Medical Center. His condition is unknown. 

    One of the suspects was also shot and died in the parking lot.

    The other two suspects are in custody. 

