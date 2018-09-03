15-year-old boy shot in stomach was innocent bystander, family says

ATLANTA - A teenager is in the hospital recovering after police said he was caught in the middle of a shooting.
Atlanta police said the 15-year-old was shot in the stomach when his brother and another person were fighting Sunday on Wortham Drive SW. The gun was fired by the other person, police said.
We’re going through new cell phone video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was listed as stable.
Police are continuing to search for the shooter.
