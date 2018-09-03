2 dead, at least 1 hurt in Union City crash, fire officials say

UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City fire officials tell Channel 2 Action News that two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning.
We're hearing from a witness who says the crash happened right in front of him, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Fire officials said one person was taken to a local hospital.
A witness said he saw a wrong-way driver coming toward him before the head-on crash on South Fulton Parkway.
Witness told us wrong way driver caused fatal head on crash on South Fulton Pkwy. Driver of one car and passenger of car he hit are dead. All lanes still closed both sides between Derrick Rd and Hwy 92. Live updates from @WSBTraffic and hear from witness at 5:30a pic.twitter.com/jCCNtGSFaG— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) September 3, 2018
