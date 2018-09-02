Body pulled from Lake Allatoona

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A body was pulled from Lake Allatoona, a Department of Natural Resources spokesman said.
Someone called the DNR about a body in the water near Bethany Bridge, spokesman Mark McKinnon said Saturday.
“Game wardens arrived and located and recovered a deceased person in the water who may have been there for some time,” he said.
The body was turned over to Bartow County officials. No other details were released.
