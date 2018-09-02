Days after people paid their respects to the "Queen of Soul," an Atlanta pastor is still in the spotlight.
Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr. has drawn criticism and support for the themes he addressed in his eulogy for Aretha Franklin in Detroit on Friday.
The Atlanta pastor held a news conference at Salem Bible Church in Atlanta to explain why he is standing behind the message he delivered.
The Atlanta pastor held a news conference at Salem Bible Church in Atlanta to explain his message.
Williams previously told Channel 2's investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he knew his remarks would be controversial.
“When you’re criticized as much as I’ve been, you don’t let it get to you,” Williams said.
Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in the report.
