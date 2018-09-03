Mother of young woman killed during police chase struggles to understand why

The mother of a young woman killed during a police chase is struggling to understand why.
Channel 2 Action News has learned 25-year-old Jazmin Jeanty was a passenger in a car police tried to pull over.
Police said she died after she was thrown from a car that crashed into a guardrail and rolled down an embankment off I-85 and North Druid Hills Road early Sunday morning.
Investigators are working to find out why the driver took off, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
