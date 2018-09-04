This is the latest law about stopping for stopped school buses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There are new rules for drivers when it comes to when and where to stop for school buses.
Originally, drivers had to stop for a school bus in an oncoming lane, but as of July 1, that law changed.
What this means for drivers and how it could impact your commute, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Now, according to Georgia state law, drivers who travel on a three or five-lane road divided by a center or turning lane do not have to stop for an oncoming school bus.
Only traffic coming behind the bus would have to stop.
The change is causing some confusion in Gwinnett County.
We spoke with school officials who say they are working to explain the new law to drivers.
“When they see that bus stopped they think, ‘Am I supposed to stop or not?’, so this makes it a little more difficult,” Sloan Roach with Gwinnett County Public Schools said.
