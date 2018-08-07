State's largest school district adds more police officers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Students may notice more officers on patrol at Gwinnett County Schools.
Eight new officers are now assigned to elementary schools.
Channel 2 Action News learned with the police expansion comes a specific focus on bullying prevention and social media threats.
“Maybe police being there will make some people feel more comfortable, maybe it may make others feel not so comfortable but let’s just hope it works out for the best,” one parent said.
There are high hopes for a Gwinnett County parent, as eight new officers take on positions at area elementary schools.
“As the kids get to know you as a positive interaction, they are more likely to come to you when there is an issue,“ Gwinnett County Public Schools Police Cpt. Bill Wellmaker said.
