Henry County superintendent discusses goals, safety as school year kicks off

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Students and staff in Henry County are headed back to school Monday.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore spoke with the superintendent about the county's goals for the new year and safety enhancements.
This will be Mary Elizabeth Davis' first full year in the district and all eyes are on how she will use the school's budget to improve student experience.
Last June, the county approved a record high budget of $380 million. That's an increase of $360 million.
The Henry County School District is the largest employer in the county.
