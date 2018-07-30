0 Local school district to equip school officers with body cameras

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The start of the new school year in Fulton County is just a few days away and now school officers at will be equipped with body cameras.

The cameras will become a part of the officers’ uniforms.

This will be a first for Fulton County Schools.

School leaders say it will help keep things more transparent and provide better protection for students.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there for a special briefing by the district leaders, including the superintendent of schools, Monday morning.

Leaders said that in addition to the new body cameras, the Fulton County Schools police department added 19 new vehicles to its fleet.

The goal is to make sure every school in the district is always monitored and patrolled.

“They will all have them, day one. Half of them have already been trained. Our officers came back 10 days early this year. The other half will be trained next week,” Dr. Shannon Flounnory, Fulton County Schools executive director, said.

“We are constantly trying to add and upgrade, in fact, this year brought us up to 75 officers. I think we have the largest security system in the state of Georgia,” Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose said.

During the briefing, district officials also talked about their new crisis-go program, which quickly sends emergency operations plans to staff members.

