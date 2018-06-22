Georgia teachers can get free school supplies at Kroger

ATLANTA, Ga. - Teachers stocking up for the upcoming school year are getting a little extra help from Kroger.
The grocery chain is offering free bags of school supplies to metro Atlanta teachers for two days in July. At each event, a valid teacher’s ID gets educators an empty bag that they can fill with the school supplies of their choice.
The event will be held on July 10 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on July 17 at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items available will include dry erase markers, tissues and hand sanitizer. Supplies are limited.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
