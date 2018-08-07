New law loosens how drivers approach stopped school buses

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - School transportation officials are concerned about a new law that loosens the rules for how drivers approach stopped school buses.
According to the new rules, drivers do not have to stop for school buses on four-lane roads with a turn lane in the middle if they are driving in the opposite direction.
The controversial rule change affects every school district and every driver in Georgia.
We're talking to critics who say the new rule makes no sense and puts students at risk, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
RELATED BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:
- State's largest school district to hire officers to focus on bullying, social media threats
- New STEM high school opens in Gwinnett County
- One of the largest high schools in Georgia opens in Forsyth County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}