0 New high school in Forsyth County is the largest in Georgia

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Forsyth County are getting ready to start class in the state’s largest high school Thursday.

Denmark High School takes up several acres of land on Mullinax Road just north of Alpharetta in Forsyth County.

It is now called the largest high school in Georgia. It is Forsyth County’s sixth high school.

More than 1,300 students in grades nine to 11 started class Thursday morning, with no senior class.

The school is expected to eventually hold up to 2,500 students.

FULL LIST: Metro Atlanta Back 2 School 2018 Start Dates

Channel 2 Action News was there for the ribbon cutting and unveiling of the new Denmark High School to the public. Even the mascot for the “Danes” was ready to go back to school.

It should help take pressure off the booming south and west parts of the county.

“Everyone is all in for this school and willing to do whatever it takes,” Principal Heather Gordy said.

Gordy said that after 18 months of planning and work to open Denmark, school leaders are ready to start building a new culture and new traditions.

“We will be working with our kids and teachers to get things up and running and they will be helping to create the legacy that will be Denmark High School,” Gordy said.

One parent of an entering freshman and rising junior who will be part of the school’s first graduating class said he is impressed.

“The facilities, the encouragement, the buzz. This is just the first day, and it’s unbelievable,” Olu Delano said.

