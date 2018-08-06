Gwinnett County has the most STEM/STEAM certified schools in the state

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Gwinnett County will be heading back to school on Monday.
In a press release, officials say district will be rolling out STEM/STEAM focused learning for students at eight certified schools across the district. It's the most found in any district in the state of Georgia.
The district has grown by 1,000 students this year.
The eight schools have been awarded the certification designated by the Georgia Department of Education STEM/STEAM Program. And more than 20 Gwinnett schools are pursuing STEM certification.
