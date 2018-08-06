Rapper 21 Savage on shooting at Back to School event: 'It ain't right'

ATLANTA - A man is behind bars after police said he sparked a scare at a back to school event.
Cellphone video shows the chaotic scene after detectives said the suspect opened fire at a northeast Atlanta park.
Atlanta rapper, 21 Savage, was at the event on Saturday to show his support for his community.
When Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke to him at his own back to school event on Sunday, he made it clear he doesn't want his name associated with what happened.
"It ain't right. People need to think about their actions and coming together to push positivity," he said.
Hear the full interview, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Clayton County men arrested in New Mexico compound raid; women, 11 children found starving
- Man shot at back-to-school event headlined by rapper
- UGA student accused of sexual assault put on probation, told to write essay
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}