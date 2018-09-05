Plane carrying sick passengers quarantined at JFK

NEW YORK - The New York City mayor's office says a plane has been quarantined amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.
The Emirates flight landed just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Video shows the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.
Eric Phillips, a spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are at the scene.
Phillips tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and "early indications point to that as a possibility."
Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email requesting information.
A New York Police Department counter-terrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation."
