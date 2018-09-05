0 Man installs electric fence to keep kids off his lawn

RICHMOND-PETERSBURG, Va. - You kids get off my lawn!

It's become a cliché for describing an irritable homeowner.

But one Virginia resident got so fed up with neighborhood kids trespassing on his property, he put up an electric fence.

The street corner in a quiet neighborhood looks more like a crime scene than a school bus stop.

Parents called police after finding an electric fence just inches away from where their children wait for the bus.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man who put up the fence says he had finally had it with students trespassing and leaving trash in his yard.

He figured the fence would keep them out.

"I'm not in charge of other people's children. I'm not directing people's children what to do. All I can do is protect myself and that's why I've got a fence up," said Bryan Tucker.

Jolted neighbors thought the fence was too extreme, so they called police and police called public works.

Public works questioned whether the fence encroached on a county easement.

"Show me what's the truth. You know everybody's just giving me different words," said Tucker.

The relentless homeowner is not giving in because he says the signs posted in his front yard did nothing.

"It says no trespassing for any purpose. Strictly forbidden. Violators will be prosecuted," said Tucker.

County officials determined the fence was on an easement and asked Tucker to remove the fence.

He did, but he is allowed to put it back up if he keeps it entirely on his property.

This article was written by our Cox Media Group sister station WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.