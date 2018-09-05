  • Man found dead blocks from Fox Theater in possible homicide

    By: Darryn Moore

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead on the sidewalk in a popular area of Midtown. 

    Channel 2’s Darryn Moore saw homicide investigators in the 800 block of Peachtree Street early Wednesday morning. 

    The man was on the sidewalk near the Spring store.

