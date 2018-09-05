Man found dead blocks from Fox Theater in possible homicide

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead on the sidewalk in a popular area of Midtown.
Channel 2’s Darryn Moore saw homicide investigators in the 800 block of Peachtree Street early Wednesday morning.
Man found dead on the sidewalk next to the Sprint Store in Midtown. Homicide Investigators on scene...only one northbound lane of Peachtree Street blocked details at 430am pic.twitter.com/xhrfiE875J— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) September 5, 2018
The man was on the sidewalk near the Spring store.
