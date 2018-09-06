  • Child found in middle of road to be reunited with parents, police say

    Updated:

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Update 5:34 p.m.: Johns Creek Police Department said the boy's parents have come forward. They said they are in the the process of reuniting him with them.

    EARLIER:

    A child was found by a local police department, and they are asking the community for assistance. 

    Johns Creek Police Department said the child carrying a backpack was found in the middle of Sargent Road. They said he cannot speak and does not know where he lives.

    Police are asking the public to share his photo so his parents can be alerted.

    If you have any information, you're urged to contact Johns Creek Police Department.

