  • Actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82

    Actor Burt Reynolds, famed for his roles in films like "Smokey and the Bandit" "Boogie Nights,” has died, according to ABC News. He was 82.

    Reynolds’ manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. An unidentified source told US Weekly that family members were by his side.

    Reynolds was born in Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 11, 1936. His family moved to Riviera Beach, Florida, in 1946.

    He began his career in TV in the late 1950s. By the 1970s he had grown into a Hollywood sex symbol and one of its top talents.

    “He became one of the top movie actors of the 1970s, showing his dramatic and comedic range in movies from ‘Deliverance’ to ‘The Longest yard’ to ‘Sharky’s Machine’ to perhaps his most beloved film, ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’” the Palm Beach Post reported.

    Reynolds once served as the Grand Marshal of WSB-TV's Salute to America parade here in Atlanta in the 1960s.

    Celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to mourn the prolific actor.

