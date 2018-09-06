0 Actor Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds, famed for his roles in films like "Smokey and the Bandit" "Boogie Nights,” has died, according to ABC News. He was 82.

He was the star of films like "Smokey and the Bandit," "Deliverance" "Boogie Nights" and many more.

#BREAKING: Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died at age 82, according to report. Updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. https://t.co/oguxTOXY0u pic.twitter.com/Wc6e7o6xxI — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 6, 2018

Reynolds’ manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. An unidentified source told US Weekly that family members were by his side.

Reynolds was born in Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 11, 1936. His family moved to Riviera Beach, Florida, in 1946.

He began his career in TV in the late 1950s. By the 1970s he had grown into a Hollywood sex symbol and one of its top talents.

“He became one of the top movie actors of the 1970s, showing his dramatic and comedic range in movies from ‘Deliverance’ to ‘The Longest yard’ to ‘Sharky’s Machine’ to perhaps his most beloved film, ‘Smokey and the Bandit,’” the Palm Beach Post reported.

Reynolds once served as the Grand Marshal of WSB-TV's Salute to America parade here in Atlanta in the 1960s.

How many of you remember this? Burt Reynolds was the Grand Marshal of our Salute to America parade back in the 1960s. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/vYL3cE8ICd pic.twitter.com/53OlNxJ1li — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 6, 2018

Celebrities, friends and fans took to social media to mourn the prolific actor.

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

