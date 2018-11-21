ATLANTA - The Covington officer who was shot in the head responding to a shoplifting on Labor Day is speaking for the first time exclusively with Channel 2 Action News.
Channel 2's Mark Winne sat down with Officer Matt Cooper and his wife Kristen Cooper at the Shepherd Center, where the officer is recovering from a brain injury.
Kristen Cooper said that her husband continues to make progress at the center.
"It's just a miracle that he's alive," she said.
BACKGROUND
Officer Matt Cooper was responding to a shoplifting call in Covington on Labor Day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said three men were attempting to steal bandanas when officers responded to the scene.
A Covington police sergeant and Cooper chased one of the suspects Aaron Fleming across the street and behind another shopping center.
As the sergeant turned the corner, he said he saw Fleming shoot Cooper and then take off into the woods. The teen was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Cooper underwent emergency surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and few weeks later transferred to the Shepherd Center.
