‘Slow, steady progress' reported for injured Covington officer

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Injured police officer Matt Cooper is making “slow but steady progress” in his rehabilitation at Shepherd Center, officials said.
Cooper, 34, of Covington, was moved to the center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program earlier this month from Grady Memorial Hospital. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the line of duty Sept. 3.
“He is participating in physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy daily,” according to a post on the Covington police Facebook page.
His treatment team does not know how long he will be at Shepherd Center.
Cooper, married and a father of two, was shot pursuing a shoplifting suspect from a Walmart on Industrial Boulevard. He was hit between his eyes, and the bullet traveled down to his carotid artery, clotting his blood and saving his life, AJC.com previously reported.
“The family continues to be very appreciative for the outpouring of support from family, friends and the community,” according to the Facebook post, “but has requested privacy at this time.”
A GoFundMe account for Cooper’s medical expenses is available. As of Thursday evening, it has raised over $32,000 of its $40,000 fundraising goal.
