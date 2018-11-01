  • Boy honors injured officer Matt Cooper with Halloween costume

    By: Rikki Klaus

    COVINGTON, Ga. - Covington police shared two pieces of heartwarming news Thursday: Injured officer Matt Cooper is continuing to make progress in his recovery, and one very cute trick-or-treater is his biggest fan. 

    The Covington police chief says injured officer Matt Cooper is communicating and exceeding doctor's expectations. 

    Cooper has been at Shepherd Center recovering since being shot in the line of duty in September. 

    Celebrating Cooper's recovery? 4-year-old Max Smith, who dressed up as the officer and visited the police department for Halloween. 

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was there as Max met officers and exchanged hugs. 

    The adorable reason Max says he decided to honor Officer Cooper with his costume

