Boy honors injured officer Matt Cooper with Halloween costume

COVINGTON, Ga. - Covington police shared two pieces of heartwarming news Thursday: Injured officer Matt Cooper is continuing to make progress in his recovery, and one very cute trick-or-treater is his biggest fan.
The Covington police chief says injured officer Matt Cooper is communicating and exceeding doctor's expectations.
Cooper has been at Shepherd Center recovering since being shot in the line of duty in September.
Celebrating Cooper's recovery? 4-year-old Max Smith, who dressed up as the officer and visited the police department for Halloween.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was there as Max met officers and exchanged hugs.
For Halloween, Max Smith dressed as Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper, who’s recovering after he was shot in the line of duty. @RikkiKlausWSB @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/vbcEmXh77F— Matt Serafin WSB-TV (@MattSerafin) November 1, 2018
On shooting police officers: “This has to stop. This aggression. It breaks our hearts because these are good people out here that are doing their best to help people.” -@cpd1stnGA Capt. Ken Malcom pic.twitter.com/vUJJ1rEw5Y— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 1, 2018
The adorable reason Max says he decided to honor Officer Cooper with his costume, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}