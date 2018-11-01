  • 15-year-old charged as adult for sexually assaulting classmate, police say

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A sexual assault on a high school campus has students and parents on edge.

    Police say a 15-year-old will charged as an adult for allegedly sexually assaulting another student during school hours. 

    Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose learned the assault happened inside an elevator at Wheeler High School. 

    "I just feel like this can be prevented, what could’ve been done, to keep this from happening, to be protecting our kids," said parent Rene Dodd.

