  High school student facing serious charges for alleged sex crime on campus

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A high school student is facing charges for a sex crime he allegedly committed on campus. 

    Police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the 17-year-old student exposed himself in a lewd way. 

    Police say it happened inside Wheeler High School.

    Most of the details in the arrest warrant are too graphic to share, but according to the report the alleged sex act took place within a two-hour time frame in the school’s media center. 

