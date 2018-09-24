Man pleads guilty in execution-style deaths of pregnant woman, fiancé

ATLANTA - One of two men accused of kidnapping and killing a pregnant woman and her fiancé in 2014 pleaded guilty to several murder and kidnapping charges Monday.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was there as Richard Wilson entered a guilty plea just before 11 a.m.
Richard Wilson pleads guilty to several murder & kidnapping charges after he admits that he killed a couple on 8/30/14. One victim was pregnant. Andre Gay will plead guilty too. I’ll have all the details surrounding this case on Ch2 at Noon— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 24, 2018
She is in court where the second suspect is also expected to plead guilty, for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Andre Cleveland Gay, 44, and Richard “Fathead” Augusta Wilson, 46, met in prison and were out on parole when they killed Jeronta Brown, 23, and Briana Brooks, 21, execution-style on Aug. 30, 2014, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Gay and Wilson will each be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 65 years without the possibility of parole, District Attorney Paul Howard told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.
Gay had been released from prison eight months before Brown and Brooks were killed, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is serving a life sentence for a separate murder conviction, records show.
Wilson had been paroled twice since pleading guilty in 1991 to manslaughter and armed robbery and had gotten out of prison in May 2013 on a firearms charge. He is also serving time on an unrelated firearms charge, records show.
Investigators believe Gay and Wilson kidnapped the DeKalb County couple shortly after midnight because they believed a relative of Brown or Brooks had recently received an inheritance.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
