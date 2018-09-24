COBB COUNTY, Ga. - It was nice while it lasted, but if you use the new northwest corridor express lanes Monday morning, you will have to pay.
The lanes on Interstate 75 were free to use for the first two weeks, for drivers with a Peach Pass.
This was so they could try them out to see if they would want to use them.
We're taking you along the lanes to check out the impact in real-time, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The express lanes run from parts of Interstate 575 in Cherokee County and I-75 in Cobb County and then end at the Interstate 285 interchange.
When the lanes first opened two weeks ago, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington tried them out.
She managed to make it from Sixes Road in Cherokee County to the Marietta exit in Cobb County in about 20 minutes during the morning commute.
During peak rush hours in the regular lanes that kind of commute can take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.
RELATED STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}