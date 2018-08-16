Police training to respond to crashes on new express lanes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police, firefighters and EMT's are ready to respond to emergencies along the new reversible express lanes thousands of people will soon get to drive on.
The new lanes run six miles along I-75 and I-575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties.
We’re hearing from police about the decisions they will need to make in the event of an emergency, for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Emergency responders have trained for about a year for it.
Police and firefighters say the real test will come when they must answer the first call for an express lane crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
Hawk Hageback, a contractor for Georgia’s Department of Transportation is training first responders on how to best navigate the express lane in Cherokee and Cobb counties when there is a crash or another emergency.
There are a lot of challenges for responders, like only having one lane to work with, that is walled off or in Cobb county, dealing with the elevated express lane sections.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}