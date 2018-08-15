TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes involving tractor trailers blocking major interstates

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two crashed involving tractor-trailers are creating major delays on Atlanta interstates.
A crash on I-20 westbound near Riverside Parkway is blocking all lanes as people try to head out of the city.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed two tractor trailers involved in the crash. One overturned, spilling fuel onto the interstate.
Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
A second crash on I-285 eastbound at I-75, also involving a tractor trailer, blocked all lanes for a short while Wednesday. Some lanes have now reopened, but heavy delays remain.
Watch Channel 2 Action News and listen to WSB Radio for LIVE updates on traffic conditions.
