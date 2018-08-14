BREAKING: 6-year-old boy hit by car, taken to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in DeKalb County.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News the driver who hit the child remained at the scene. The incident happened in the area of Rockbridge and North Decatur roads.
The child was taken to Egleston Hospital. His name and condition haven’t been released.
