Georgia police officer, wife found stabbed to death

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Authorities say a police officer and his wife were found slain after police were called to a home on the Georgia coast.
Chatham County police said in a news release the body of a Savannah police officer was found at about 6:30 a.m. Monday inside a home on Wilmington Island, a few miles (kilometers) east of the city. The officer's wife was discovered dead next door. Police say both appear to have been stabbed.
Savannah's WJCL reported that a 16-year-old who lived with the couple is charged with two counts of murder and has been detained. His name has not been released.
No other details were immediately released. Police said the victims' names were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Chatham County Police investigating a death on Wilmington Island https://t.co/DsUG4Z6N56 pic.twitter.com/mGwPH9mFUs— WJCL News (@WJCLNews) August 13, 2018
