Thousands of overdoses, dozens of deaths: A warning about a commonly-prescribed drug

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is investigating an increase in overdoses involving a drug commonly prescribed for nerve pain and epilepsy.
It's a new red flag in the ongoing opioid crisis.
When used properly, Gabapentin can be an effective treatment for seizures and nerve pain.
But doctors and emergency responders are tracking a disturbing trend involving opioid addicts abusing Gabapentin to enhance their highs.
"A lot of people have access to this drug and therefore are abusing and sometimes overdosing on it," said Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez.
Gabapentin is not classified as a narcotic so it's not regulated and some people are self-dosing.
That can have dangerous, even deadly consequences, especially when mixed with opioids.
"You're talking about your heart stopping and you stop breathing, these are very dangerous symptoms," said Dr. Lopez.
The drastic increase in overdoses and deaths over the past several years and one reason behind it, Monday on Channel 2 Action News at 5
