UGA student accused of sexual assault put on probation, told to write essay

ATHENS, Ga. - A Channel 2 Action News investigation is raising questions about the way the University of Georgia handles sexual assault cases. Investigative reporter Wendy Halloran spent months digging into the case of a student who says she was sexually assaulted, and how her assaulter got a much lighter punishment than other similar cases.

The student was a freshman in college in the summer of 2017 partying with friends in a downtown Athens bar, where she met a freshman guy and they talked.

Her friend gave them a ride back to campus and she says he persuaded her to go to his dorm. “And I was like I can’t go in there so it’s just, he kind of convinced me,” the victim said.

The victim reported to a campus investigator that the walk was blurry, and she was walking fast to keep her composure. When she got inside the dorm, she threw up in a bathroom.

The victim’s friend was concerned. The male student texted her friend: “I’m gonna sleep on the floor. I will help her back at 8:00 tomorrow and everything will be fine.” He was quick to shut down any notion that they were having sex, texting: “We are not f***ing.”

But that’s not what happened. “Did you black out,” asked Halloran? “Uh, yes. So, I woke up the next morning in his bed,” the victim answered. “He raped me.”

The next day he sent a text message: “I know what I did was wrong.” He also apologized texting “I’m mad at myself for getting that drunk and being so under the influence for something like this to occur. That’s why I’m not gonna let it happen again and why I’m so sorry that it did happen in the first place.”

She reported it to UGA. Later, he even told a campus investigator she said no the first time he asked if she wanted to have sex, but about ten minutes later he claimed she said yeah, even though he knew she was drunk.

“There’s a line and you don’t cross it and people know that,” the victim said.

A panel found the student guilty of sexual misconduct and gave him probation, which included writing an essay on how alcohol and drugs can affect a person’s ability to consent.

The victim’s attorney says the case reeks of affluence.

“They just gave him probation, which is basically like saying you get a freebie first rape,” said Lisa Anderson.

