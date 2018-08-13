$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Cumming

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Cumming for the August 11 drawing, officials said.
The winning ticket was sold at the Publix on 5475 Bethelview Road.
Winning numbers for the Aug. 11 drawing were: 5-43-56-62-68 and the Powerball was 24. The lucky ticket matched the first five winning numbers without the Powerball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
