At least 150 students denied housing at Clark Atlanta University

About 150 students are waiting for answers about their housing at Clark Atlanta University.
Many of them told us they had already paid in full and were supposed to be in a dorm Monday night.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was there as students lined the halls of the student center to find out where they will stay. Some have been waiting since 5 a.m. to move in.
What the university had to say, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Talked on phone with parent inside Clark Atlanta University student center, who said 100-150 people continue to wait for answers on housing issues. We’re told many have already paid, were supposed to be in dorms tonight. We’re told some are from out-of-state, have nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/zggkVDWIsu— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 13, 2018
