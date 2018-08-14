  • At least 150 students denied housing at Clark Atlanta University

    Updated:

    About 150 students are waiting for answers about their housing at Clark Atlanta University.

    Many of them told us they had already paid in full and were supposed to be in a dorm Monday night.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was there as students lined the halls of the student center to find out where they will stay. Some have been waiting since 5 a.m. to move in.

