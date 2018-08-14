0 SWAT on scene at townhome community; 911 caller says he's being held hostage

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County police say SWAT teams are responding to what a 911 caller said is a hostage situation.

Multiple law enforcement officers and SWAT teams gathered at the Whittington Townhome community in south Forsyth County Tuesday morning.

Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County police told Channel 2 Action News that a man called 911 around 9 a.m. and said he was being held against his will at 1012 Prestwyck Court.

Police say it is unclear if the man is alone in the home but they are negotiating with someone inside who may have guns.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene where there were initial reports of gunfire.

Seiden spoke with a 19-year-old neighbor was reunited with her mother after a tense few hours in her home where she overheard the SWAT negotiations.

Police have restricted access to the community.

We're LIVE at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m

LIVE UPDATES:

12:44 p.m.

.@JasonDurdenWSB is keeping a close eye from the sky on this developing SWAT situation in Forsyth County. Law enforcement has descended on a townhome, where earlier today a man claimed he was being held hostage. pic.twitter.com/ZBSITPXBZD — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

12:42 p.m.

“Shocked” & “Terrified”

Those are some of the words residents used when we asked them about the ongoing SWAT standoff in their Forsyth County townhome community. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

12:40 p.m.

A spokesman for Forsyth County says they have “no plans of going in “ at this point. They went this to come to a peaceful end without any harm done to the man or their deputies. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

12:38 p.m.

We’re following a developing situation in Forsyth County , where the SWAT team is negotiating w/ a man who claims he’s being held “against his own will.” Investigators aren’t sure if he’s in danger but there have been reports of gunshots. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

12:25 p.m.

19-year-old resident says she was about to walk her dog when she found herself in the middle of a SWAT situation. In the last half hour, she was reunited with her mother. pic.twitter.com/f7fUbgnQF4 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

We’ve been watching this Forsyth County SWAT situation for a while now. I won’t show any pics or live shots of what the officers are doing but getting incredible video we’ll be able to show on @wsbtv once the situation is resolved. @SeidenWSBTV is on scene. pic.twitter.com/GFQWUl1Kk7 — Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) August 14, 2018

#breaking

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a SWAT standoff. Right now , they’re trying to convince a man to come out of his townhome. There were initial reports of gunshots. They aren’t sure if anyone else is inside the townhome. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

This is the moment a teenager and her mom were reunited during a SWAT situation in Forsyth County. pic.twitter.com/iSESj1Xshj — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

An emotional reunion for a mother and her 19-year-old daughter after they’re reunited during SWAT situation in Forsyth County pic.twitter.com/oo6XVFIxDT — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

Just met a woman who told me that her 19-year-old is home alone right now and watching the standoff from her window. She told her mom that she can hear ongoing negotiations between police and suspect. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

just arrived at SWAT standoff in Forsyth County. We’re working to get the latest information from authorities. Live reports starting at NOON pic.twitter.com/9tBco9FoJB — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 14, 2018

FCSO is currently on a SWAT situation in the Whittington Townhome community in south Forsyth. pic.twitter.com/dqKIx4AUwM — ForsythCountySO (@ForsythCountySO) August 14, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.