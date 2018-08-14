  • SWAT on scene at townhome community; 911 caller says he's being held hostage

    By: Michael Seiden

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County police say SWAT teams are responding to what a 911 caller said is a hostage situation.

    Multiple law enforcement officers and SWAT teams gathered at the Whittington Townhome community in south Forsyth County Tuesday morning. 

    Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County police told Channel 2 Action News that a man called 911 around 9 a.m. and said he was being held against his will at 1012 Prestwyck Court. 

    Police say it is unclear if the man is alone in the home but they are negotiating with someone inside who may have guns. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene where there were initial reports of gunfire.

    Seiden spoke with a 19-year-old neighbor was reunited with her mother after a tense few hours in her home where she overheard the SWAT negotiations.

    Police have restricted access to the community. 

    We're LIVE at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m

