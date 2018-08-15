BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Bartow County sheriff's deputies say remains found earlier this week in a landfill are that of an unidentified woman.
The sheriff said in a statement the woman is caucasian and between the ages of 18 and 35. She is between 5'2 and 5'6 and has brownish-red hair.
The victim has distinctive tattoos on each shoulder blade and one on her chest. The one on her chest is of two Easter lilies with a sacred heart in between.
Police released a sketch of what they believed the woman may have looked like.
The woman's remains were found Monday in the Bartow County Landfill off Allatoona Dam Road.
NewsChopper 2 was on the grisly scene as crews sifted through garbage to search for clues.
Channel 2's Wendy Halloran was in Bartow County when the sheriff released the new information.
