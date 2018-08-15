  • More than a dozen sick at Lifetime Fitness pool, fire officials say

    By: Mike Petchenik , Rikki Klaus

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned more than a dozen people have become sick at a Lifetime Fitness in north Fulton County. 

    Johns Creek fire officials confirmed to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that a chlorine mixer malfunctioned at an outdoor pool around 7:30 p.m.

    The malfunction caused too much chlorine to be put into the pool, fore officials said. 

    A total of 28 kids between the ages of 10 and 12, were at the pool for a swim meet. 

    The incident caused several of the kids to vomit and have trouble breathing. Several of the kids also have red eyes.  

     

    Eight kids were taken to area hospitals while others were treated at the scene. 

    Lifetime Fitness has shut down the location while it investigates the incident. 

