0 More than a dozen sick at Lifetime Fitness pool, fire officials say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned more than a dozen people have become sick at a Lifetime Fitness in north Fulton County.

Johns Creek fire officials confirmed to Channel 2's Mike Petchenik that a chlorine mixer malfunctioned at an outdoor pool around 7:30 p.m.

We just went inside Lifetime Fitness. An operations employee says the outdoor pool, where kids got sick, is now closed. She says the ops manager is coming to the gym at 10p. We hope to talk with her. pic.twitter.com/tXc7VPIS9s — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 15, 2018

Fire dept. says Lifetime Fitness’ chlorine mixer malfunctioned, causing kids to vomit and have trouble breathing. @MPetchenikWSB learned 28 kids were in the pool; 8 taken to hospital. #JohnsCreek pic.twitter.com/rIJlcLIism — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 15, 2018

The malfunction caused too much chlorine to be put into the pool, fore officials said.

BREAKING: #JohnsCreek officials confirm more than a dozen people became ill at a Lifetime fitness pool, were taken to the hospital. We have a crew enroute now. — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 15, 2018

A total of 28 kids between the ages of 10 and 12, were at the pool for a swim meet.

The incident caused several of the kids to vomit and have trouble breathing. Several of the kids also have red eyes.

Update: Fire department says chlorine mixer malfunctioned at pool, caused kids to vomit, have trouble breathing. 28 kids were in the pool. 8 taken to area hospitals. Rest treated on scene. @RikkiKlausWSB and @NefertitiWSB will have latest at 11! https://t.co/lUyVcT4xeH — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) August 15, 2018

Eight kids were taken to area hospitals while others were treated at the scene.

Lifetime Fitness has shut down the location while it investigates the incident.

