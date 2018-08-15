Ronald Acuna homers again - five straight, three in leadoff

The Braves’ Ronald Acuna is about making history at the start of every game.
He homered on the first pitch from Miami’s Trevor Richards on Tuesday, his third-straight game with a lead-off homer. He’s the first to do so since Brady Anderson homered in four straight in 1999.
Acuna’s hit a home run in five-straight contests, tying the franchise record. He’s the first Brave to achieve such since Brian McCann in 2006.
Charlie Culberson followed Acuna with a homer on the ensuing pitch, putting the Braves up 2-0 on the Marlins.
.@ronaldacunajr24 is the youngest player in the history of Major League Baseball to homer in five straight games.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/gS3e2wQtkH— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}